Advertisement

Mr. William Earl “Billy” Allen, Jr.

William Earl “Billy” Allen, Jr.
By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Private Family Graveside services for Mr. William Earl “Billy” Allen, Jr. will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Ralph Henson officiating. Interment will follow graveside services. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Allen, of Signal Mountain, TN, formerly of Meridian, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.

Billy was retired as a Vice President of Binswanger Glass Company after over 50 years. Billy’s work ethic was impeccable having worked his way through the ranks from the warehouse to management. In his spare time, Billy enjoyed spending time on the golf course, doing yard work, and spending time with his two grandchildren. Billy was a member of the Oakland Heights Masonic Lodge #577 of Meridian.

Mr. Allen is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Margaret W. Allen; son Greg Allen (Kim); grandchildren Kellie Allen and Jeff Allen. One sister, Judy May, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Mr. Billy is preceded in death by his parents William E. Allen, Sr. and Mary Frances Allen; and his son Jeffrey Paul Allen.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local...
Bland leaves executive order on masks in place
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 2, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health...
LEMA supports mask mandate being lifted, encourages diligence

Latest News

Mayor Percy Bland and Central Commissioner Willie Simmons announce infrastructure upgrades to...
Major infrastructure project announced in Meridian
Beverly Ann Garcia Joles
Mrs. Beverly Ann Garcia Joles
Pettus Morgan Sparrow
Mr. Jimmy Wooten