Private Family Graveside services for Mr. William Earl “Billy” Allen, Jr. will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Ralph Henson officiating. Interment will follow graveside services. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Allen, of Signal Mountain, TN, formerly of Meridian, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.

Billy was retired as a Vice President of Binswanger Glass Company after over 50 years. Billy’s work ethic was impeccable having worked his way through the ranks from the warehouse to management. In his spare time, Billy enjoyed spending time on the golf course, doing yard work, and spending time with his two grandchildren. Billy was a member of the Oakland Heights Masonic Lodge #577 of Meridian.

Mr. Allen is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Margaret W. Allen; son Greg Allen (Kim); grandchildren Kellie Allen and Jeff Allen. One sister, Judy May, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Mr. Billy is preceded in death by his parents William E. Allen, Sr. and Mary Frances Allen; and his son Jeffrey Paul Allen.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

