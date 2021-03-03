Mrs. Beverly Ann Garcia Joles

Mrs. Beverly Garcia Joles, age 76, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, February 18 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Mrs. Beverly was born on July 8, 1944 in Slidell, Louisiana. Her father and older brothers operated maritime ships along the southern coast of Louisiana. As a young girl, she loved being on the water along with spending time with her family. She later met her soulmate, Frank Joles, Sr. and spent fifty seven years as his loving wife. Together, they raised three children: Frank, Jr., Shawn, and Dawn. Frank, Sr., Beverly, and their three children mad frequent visits and many memories as they traveled back to her roots in Louisiana. They enjoyed Mardi Gras parades, Cajun food, and most of all time on her father’s boat. Her children grew up to be loving and caring parents and in time seven grandchildren gave her the name “Nana.”

Mrs. Beverly leaves behind her husband, Frank Joles, Sr., two daughters, Shawn Joles, and Dawn Walk, and one son, Frank Joles, Jr. (Stella); and her grandchildren, Lexus Walk, Nick Walk, Dylan Joles, Jodi Joles, Matt Joles, Hunter Joles, and Ravin Harris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Pearl Garcia, along with three brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 6 at 12:00 p.m. at The Revival Center (Peace Tabernacle) with Brother Pierce and Brother Lonney officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.

