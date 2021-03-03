Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Aycock

Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Aycock will be held at 12:45 p.m on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. David Hopkins officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Mary Aycock, 88, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Mary Elizabeth Stewart Aycock was a born in Hattiesburg on August 3, 1932 to the late John and Lucile Stewart. She was raised in a family of bakers and excelled academically, graduating valedictorian of her class. At the age of 16, she began working for the McMurray-Montgomery Insurance Agency. When the owner of the agency, the late United States Congressman G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery, was first elected to Congress, she bought the agency and worked there until her retirement. She was the founder and first president of the Insurance Women of Meridian. In 1951, she married the love of her life, Earl Aycock, Sr., they were married for fifty years, and were blessed with four children. In addition to her raising and caring for her children, Mary enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and soon became a Life Master. Throughout her life, Mary was an active member of Highland Baptist Church and loved visiting with shut-in members.

Mary is survived by her children, Earl Aycock, Jr. (Jill), Tina Aycock (Jim Irwin), and Fran Snowden (Rick); her grandchildren, Eric Aycock, Erin Elbatnigi, Elizabeth Martin, Michael Smith, Regan Fargason, Brian Stringer, Anna Mims, and John Aycock, Jr.; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jim Stewart and Charles Stewart (Brenda).

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Aycock, Sr.; her son, John Aycock, Sr.; and her brothers, John Stewart, Jr. and Joe Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Highland Baptist Church or Hope Village for Children.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church. The family requests those attending to wear a mask.

