Advertisement

Parler drops one Amazon lawsuit, files another

Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.
Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.(Source: Parler, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Parler dropped one lawsuit but filed another against Amazon Web Services this week.

The social media network popular with conservatives voluntarily terminated its first lawsuit on Tuesday. No reason was given.

On the same day, Parler filed a new lawsuit against the company in Washington state, accusing Amazon Web Service of “deceptive, defamatory, anti-competitive, and bad faith conduct.”

The litigation alleges AWS violated state laws on competition and consumer protection.

Parler is suing after it was kicked off the company’s cloud hosting platform in January.

At the time, Amazon said it was because of violent speech on the social media site.

Parler’s services were restored in February.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the new lawsuit is without merit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 2, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health...
LEMA supports mask mandate being lifted, encourages diligence
Newton County High School
Newton County School parent upset at handling of disciplinary actions

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol
New device detects eye disease
New technology helps detect eye disease earlier
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
Kemper County is in the hunt for another state title after winning it all in 2016
MHSAA 3A Semifinals: Booneville boys roll past Kemper County
Crash in Calif. kills 13
AP Exclusive: SUV in deadly Calif. crash came through hole in border fence