Pettus Morgan Sparrow, 93, died peacefully in his sleep, on February 27, 2021, at U.A.B. Hospital, after a long battle with Heart Disease.

He was born in Lavaca, Alabama, on October 4, 1927, and lived the majority of his life in Choctaw County.

He attended Choctaw County High School, graduated in 1946, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in that same year. After three years of military service, he returned to Alabama. He attended Livingston University (University of West Alabama), then transferred to Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University), where he earned a B.S. Degree in Business Administration in 1954.

He married Clariece Waite of Gilbertown on September 4, 1954, and moved to Decatur, Alabama, for employment as a Field Representative for G.M.A.C. In 1961, Pettus took a position as the County Treasurer for Choctaw County, moving his wife and two small children back to what he called “The Best Place in the World!” He held this position until his retirement, 31 years later.

As a young man Pettus was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Lavaca. Upon his return to Butler, he and his family joined the First Baptist Church of Butler, where his grandfather had been a charter member. He served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher for both youth and adults. He was instrumental in creating a Bible fund, through the Choctaw County Baptist Association, to provide Bibles for all the Baptist churches in Choctaw County. It was his desire that everyone who needed a Bible would have access to one.

He was an avid sportsman, enjoying Auburn football, hunting, and fishing. He found pleasure in teaching others to turkey hunt, but was careful not to divulge his preferred hunting spots. He played multiple sports, excelling in football and baseball, and even playing a partial season on the Livingston University Football Team. He was a stranger to no one, and spoke to most everyone he came in contact with. He loved to hear a story and especially loved to tell one.

Pettus is survived by his wife of 66 years, Clariece Waite Sparrow; three children, Steve Sparrow (Rebecca) of Rockville, Maryland, Karen Sparrow Hilgartner (Jim) of Montgomery, Alabama, and Dan Sparrow (Michelle) of Marietta, Georgia; one sister, Wylda Sparrow of Pensacola, Florida; six grandchildren, Chris Tucker, Carey Tucker, Katherine Tucker, Cecilia Sparrow, Harris Sparrow, and Benton Sparrow; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Harris Sparrow and Ida Bush Sparrow of Lavaca; siblings, Hermia Sparrow Napper, William (Bill) Sparrow, Bush Sparrow, Anna Mary Sparrow Norwood, Winston Sparrow, Sara Sparrow Rentz, and Viva Sparrow Weeks.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Cemetery in Lavaca, Alabama, with Bro. Sherman Faile officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers include: Richard Norwood, Wayne Napper, Gary Napper, Bill Napper, David Sparrow, Kent Sparrow, Mark Weeks, Chip Weeks, Tim Beard, Stan Beard, and Kerry Beard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Butler or Hopewell Baptist Church of Lavaca.

