Rain ends tonight, sun returns amid chill on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday’s rain will end by midnight, and the sun will be back by Wednesday. The chill, however, will linger a little bit longer.

Our Next 24 Hours

Light, drizzly rain will fade from west to east through midnight. The clouds will clear after midnight. Low temperatures by morning will average around 36 degrees. Wednesday will be sunny. The morning is cold enough to need jackets paired with sunglasses. The afternoon will hit a top temperature around 62 degrees.

Warming Ahead

Thursday offers an encore performance of Wednesday’s cold start and less-cold finish. The warming will get shut down Friday through Sunday, but any drop in temperature will be slight and we will still be running warmer than normal. Warming will resume next Monday, bringing high temperatures back into the 70s.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will arrive on Friday. It won’t necessarily be a high-impact system, however. Rather, this system will more likely be a bit of a dud. We can get a few showers from it Friday afternoon and evening. Rain doesn’t appear to be widespread, and most areas will end up staying dry. Afterward, lingering clouds on Saturday morning will exit and leave us with a sunny weekend.Long-range weather trends strongly favor above-normal temperatures in the 6-10 day forecast range. Above-normal temperatures appear to be more strongly favored in the 8-14 day forecast range. The Drought Monitor showed some slightly improvements last week. It is available on the WTOK Weather App. Unfortunately, long-range precipitation forecasts do not favor any long-lasting relief from the increasingly dry conditions present here in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

