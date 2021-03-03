Rebels pick up crucial win over Kentucky

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The first two times Ole Miss faced Kentucky under Kermit Davis, the Rebels battled for 40 minutes before the Wildcats escaped with a narrow victory. Tuesday night, the third time proved to be the charm as Ole Miss (14-10, 9-8 SEC) took down Kentucky 70-62 in The Pavilion. The victory was the first over the Wildcats (8-15, 7-9 SEC) since 2011, snapping an 11-game losing skid in the series.

“I thought it was a real physical game. I’m proud of our team,” the Ole Miss head coach said. “Rebounding was a key, especially against a team like Cal’s (John Calipari) team.” Ole Miss shot 46 percent (23 of 50) from the floor and again dominated on the glass with a 42-28 margin. Defensively, the Rebels forced Kentucky to shoot 38 percent (21 of 56) from the floor and move to 10-0 when holding opponents below 40 percent.

The Rebels also went 16 for 19 from the charity stripe (84.2 percent), a stat that proved crucial down the stretch after a back-and-forth affair. Four Wildcats reached double figures with Keion Brooks Jr. tallying a team-high 16 points off the bench. After surrendering the first bucket of the game, the Rebels went on a 6-0 run and later held a 10-4 lead. Ole Miss made their first five field goals as they dominated the paint early on.

The Wildcats chipped away at the deficit to make it a one-score game with 11:43 to go in the first half. The Rebels proceeded to go on a 9-1 run following a Hunter three-pointer to go up 21-12. Ole Miss limited Kentucky to making five of its first 20 shots. Kentucky proceeded to take advantage of Ole Miss turnovers to get back in it with 3:49 to go in the half, down 23-21 following a three-pointer by Davion Mintz. The Wildcats made their last five field goals of the half as they trailed 32-29 heading into the locker room. The Rebels shot 46 percent (12 for 26) from the floor in the first half, while holding a 20-14 edge on the glass and 18-10 edge in the paint. Buffen proved dominant with an 11-point first half (4 for 6 FG). The Wildcats shot 36 percent (10 for 28).

Coming out of the locker room, Kentucky used the three-point line to take their first lead of the game. Shuler countered with a pair of three-pointers. A tip-in by Olivier Sarr gave the Wildcats a 41-40 lead back. As the Rebels crept further into foul trouble, Kentucky went on a 7-0 run that was later snapped by Shuler’s third triple of the game. The Rebels stormed back and retook the lead, 53-50, just over nine minutes into the second half.

With 4:32 to play, a tip-in by Buffen gave Ole Miss a 61-54 lead while the Wildcats went scoreless for nearly three minutes. After a missed three-pointer by Brandon Boston Jr., a free throw by Isaiah Jackson made it a 65-58 game in Ole Miss’ favor. A missed mid-range jumper by gave Kentucky the basketball with 40.8 seconds left. Coming out of a timeout, Sarr’s missed three-pointer was rebounded by Rodriguez, who then split free throws to put Ole Miss up 66-60. Mintz proceeded to miss two consecutive free throws, while White countered with two made free throws to put Ole Miss up 68-60 and keep the game in hand.

Ole Miss remains at home for the final game before the SEC Tournament. For the second consecutive Saturday, the Rebels face Vanderbilt. This time, the matchup takes place in The Pavilion on Senior Night (March 6). Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.