Sun shines through Thursday, then our next weather maker arrives Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After a beautiful Wednesday, we’ll put the forecast on a wash, rinse, repeat cycle for Thursday. That means a chilly start and then a sunny and warm finish.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 40s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 36 degrees. Most of us will probably want jackets and coats on the way out the door Thursday. The afternoon will be sunny and warmer. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will arrive on Friday. This will be a low-impact system with brings a few showers. That doesn’t mean we will all get rain. In fact, most of us will likely stay dry. The chance for a few showers will linger through Friday night, but it will end by sunrise Saturday.

This Weekend’s Weather

The weekend will be a beauty! Saturday will start with lingering clouds and become brighter as the sun comes out. We’ll warm from a low temperature of 42 degrees in the morning to a high temperature near 64 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny. We’ll warm from a low temperature of 37 degrees in the morning to a high temperature of 65 degrees in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Next week will warm little-by-little through at least Wednesday. Increasing humidity along with that warming should result in an increase in clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of showers are possible with those building clouds, but right most areas appear to stay dry.

