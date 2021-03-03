York has new police chief

York, Ala. (WTOK) - There’s new leadership at the York Police Department.. The mayor appointed Quinton Jones as the new police chief two weeks ago. Jones said that he’s ready to make some changes in the city.

“I started with a probation officer named Ray Moss. He gave me the opportunity to go to the military. I went through the ranks, then I got out. I decided that I want to keep the discipline so I chose law enforcement,” said Jones.

Jones has been wearing the badge for nearly 10 years, coming to York from the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

Chief Jones said he hopes to build off his background and expertise to improve the city’s police department.

“We are in the process of being more visible. That is what we are improving,” said Jones.

“We are glad to have him. He is a very energetic man with high integrity. We look forward to engaging in the community more,” said Mayor Willie Lake.

Lake said that his team is coming up with a plan that will keep the city moving forward.

“There are a few obstacles that the city has to overcome. We are in a process of developing a strategic plan to guide us. It will help us focus our efforts for the next 12 months on the right direction to take,” said Lake

Lake also said that the police department will be more strict when patrolling.

“We want people to understand that York is not the wild, wild west of what it used to be. There’s a new sheriff in town and things are changing,” said Lake.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.