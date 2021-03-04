Advertisement

Alabama governor to update COVID-19 measures at news conference

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are updating the state's COVID-19 measures.(Source: WTVM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to provide updates on COVID-19.

WATCH HERE.

As of Tuesday, Alabama’s 7-day average was 778 per day, an 82% drop since the high of Jan. 10.

“We are definitely moving in the right direction,” said Ivey.

But she said ‘we need to get past Easter’ and more people get vaccines before the mask order is lifted.

Ivey issued her twenty-third supplemental emergency proclamation extending the Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This order extends until Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported that Alabama surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths. There have been 497,154 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama since the start of the pandemic almost one year ago.

According to ADPH, 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the state, while a little more than 970,000 doses, or about 69 percent, have been administered.

