City of Meridian Arrest Report March 4, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 3:16 AM on March 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his vehicle was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:46 PM on March 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.