Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 4, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH MONTHADDRESSCHARGE
TERRY HOLLOWAY1957776 MOON VALLEY RD WEST POINT, MSSHOPLIFTING
JACOREY THEDFORD19934679 PAULDING RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:16 AM on March 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his vehicle was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:46 PM on March 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local...
Bland leaves executive order on masks in place
Mask mandate still in place in Meridian.
Health professional reacts to Meridian mask mandate
Mayor Percy Bland and Central Commissioner Willie Simmons announce infrastructure upgrades to...
Major infrastructure project announced in Meridian
The festival draws thousands of visitors each year.
Loose Caboose Festival back on in Newton!
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order

Latest News

Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated...
Former Enterprise police chief indicted on aggravated assault charge
Myson Mosley and Onorious Campbell are wanted for questioning by the Meridian Police Department
Meridian police are wanting to question 2 men about a 2020 homicide case
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 4, 2021
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 3, 2021