City of Meridian Arrest Report March 4, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH MONTH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|TERRY HOLLOWAY
|1957
|776 MOON VALLEY RD WEST POINT, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JACOREY THEDFORD
|1993
|4679 PAULDING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:16 AM on March 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his vehicle was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:46 PM on March 3, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
