COVID-19 in Alabama: 900 new confirmed cases on Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 900 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 390,672 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 107,404 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 7,920 confirmed deaths statewide.

The number of confirmed cases was higher on Wednesday than recent days.

The ADPH released the following statement about the rise: “The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) processed a backlog of 2,114 positive PCR results from a facility on 03/02/21. These will be classified as confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on 03/03/21 even though the tests were performed since May 2020. Delays in reporting by required reporters is not within control of ADPH.”

The state reports 45,723 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 559 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 295,690 presumed recoveries. You may track numbers for your specific county in the ADPH dashboard.

