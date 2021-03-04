Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 479 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 479 new cases, 21 new deaths and 57 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(Associated Press)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 479 new cases, 21 new deaths and 57 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 296,154 as of March 3.

So far, 6,764 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,472,673 as of February 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 278,162 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

