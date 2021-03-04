Former ECCC All-American Chaney selected for State Hall of Fame

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ECCC’s Only 2-Sport All-American Kristin Chaney to be Inducted into State Sports Hall of Fame

Kristin Chaney of Little Rock, the only two-sport All-American in the history of East Central Community College athletics, will be inducted into the Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame during ceremonies Tuesday, April 27, at the Hinds Community College Muse Center in Pearl.

A graduate of Newton County High School in Decatur, Chaney led the 2005 ECCC softball team to a then school-record 24 wins, the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Central Division Title, and a third-place finish in the MACJC/National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament. She was named NJCAA First-Team All-American, All-Region 23, First-Team All-State, and All-Central Division. She was an NJCAA Academic All-American and finished second in balloting for the 2005 NJCAA Female Athlete of the Year. As a freshman, she was selected Second Team All-American, All-Region 23, and All-Central Division.

Chaney was also a standout player for the Lady Warrior basketball team, earning Second Team All-American and MACJC All-Star honors as a sophomore and All-Region 23 and First Team All-State both seasons. The 2003-04 Lady Warriors remain the most successful women’s basketball team in ECCC history, finishing with a 31-4 record, State and Region 23 championships, and a No. 8 ranking in the final NJCAA poll.

She is a 2005 honor graduate of ECCC and was selected for the college’s prestigious Student Hall of Fame.

Chaney then attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she was a standout member of the Lady Eagle basketball team, receiving Most Valuable Player honors following the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons and the Female Student of the Year and Lady Eagle Award in 2006-07. She was also a member of the 2007 and 2008 Lady Eagle softball teams.

She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sports administration from USM in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

In 2012, Chaney was named head softball coach at ECCC in Decatur after four years as an assistant. Over the next six seasons, she led the Lady Warriors to a 233-80 record, including a second-place finish in the 2015 NJCAA Division II Softball National Championship Tournament in Clinton. All six of her ECCC teams qualified for postseason play.

Chaney was inducted into the East Central Community College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. She currently is a sales representative for BSN Sports.

