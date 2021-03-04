Former Enterprise police chief indicted on aggravated assault charge
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated assault charge from October 2019.
The incident report said Moulds “did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to cause bodily injury” to a man “with a deadly weapon by shooting at him with a firearm.”
No trial date has been set at this time.
The case is being handled by an assistant district attorney in Hattiesburg.
Read the indictment below:
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.