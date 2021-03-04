Advertisement

Former Enterprise police chief indicted on aggravated assault charge

Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated...
Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated assault charge from October 2019.(Clarke County Jail)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated assault charge from October 2019.

The incident report said Moulds “did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to cause bodily injury” to a man “with a deadly weapon by shooting at him with a firearm.”

No trial date has been set at this time.

The case is being handled by an assistant district attorney in Hattiesburg.

Read the indictment below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local...
Bland leaves executive order on masks in place
Mask mandate still in place in Meridian.
Health professional reacts to Meridian mask mandate
Mayor Percy Bland and Central Commissioner Willie Simmons announce infrastructure upgrades to...
Major infrastructure project announced in Meridian
The festival draws thousands of visitors each year.
Loose Caboose Festival back on in Newton!
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order

Latest News

Masks: State vs. City mandates
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 4, 2021
Myson Mosley and Onorious Campbell are wanted for questioning by the Meridian Police Department
Meridian police are wanting to question 2 men about a 2020 homicide case
Locals react to mandate
Reaction is mixed in York, Alabama over latest mask mandate