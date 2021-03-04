Former Enterprise police chief indicted on aggravated assault charge

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated assault charge from October 2019.

The incident report said Moulds “did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to cause bodily injury” to a man “with a deadly weapon by shooting at him with a firearm.”

No trial date has been set at this time.

The case is being handled by an assistant district attorney in Hattiesburg.

Read the indictment below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.