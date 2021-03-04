Gov. Reeves will sign Miss. Fairness Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves says he will sign the Mississippi Fairness Act that was passed Wednesday by the House and Senate. The bill would require any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological sex of its players.

Reeves, along with his colleagues, said the Fairness Act is “protecting young girls.”

I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.



It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue. Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong. https://t.co/sncpaPlTbZ — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 4, 2021

Many states are considering similar legislation as the bill is a direct response to President Biden’s Executive Order signed in his first days in office mandating that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.