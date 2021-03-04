Advertisement

Gov. Reeves will sign Miss. Fairness Act

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will sign a bill that requires any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological sex of its players.
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves says he will sign the Mississippi Fairness Act that was passed Wednesday by the House and Senate. The bill would require any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological sex of its players.

Reeves, along with his colleagues, said the Fairness Act is “protecting young girls.”

Many states are considering similar legislation as the bill is a direct response to President Biden’s Executive Order signed in his first days in office mandating that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school.

