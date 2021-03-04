Lane closure announced for busy Meridian street

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A northbound lane of Sela Ward Parkway (22nd Avenue South) will be closed next week to complete road construction for the Mississippi Children’s Museum. It will affect traffic from E Street to C Street.

The lane closure has been scheduled from Monday, Mar. 8 until Friday, Mar. 12.

Drivers should observe and follow all traffic markers placed in the area near the job site.

