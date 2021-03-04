Advertisement

Masks: State vs. City mandates

(KWTX)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Although Gov. Tate Reeves has lifted Mississippi’s mask mandate, local governments still have the ability to have its own mandates in place.

At the press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Reeves made it clear that as long as a city’s mandate doesn’t conflict with the states, then things like a mask order can be put in place.

Social Science instructor Derek Mosley says cities and counties can always put their own rules in place without conflict.

“In most circumstances a city ordinance can be more restrictive than a county or state ordinance in its own boundaries. This is as long as it doesn’t conflict with state law such as the Mississippi statutory code, state constitution or the U.S. constitution. It can be more restrictive, but it can’t be anything contrary to it,” Mosley said.

He said to think of it like taxes.

“We may pay income taxes to the state of Mississippi but we pay specific sales taxes or property taxes within the municipality of Meridian or county,” Mosley said. “The people in Lauderdale County pay a little bit different rate than those in the city of Meridian.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs explained that even if you’ve been vaccinated you should still wear a mask. Scientists haven’t determined if someone that’s been vaccinated can still transmit the coronavirus.

