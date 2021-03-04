Advertisement

Meridian police are wanting to question 2 men about a 2020 homicide case

Myson Mosley and Onorious Campbell are wanted for questioning by the Meridian Police Department
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are wanting to question two suspects about a homicide case from last year.

Authorities say they would like to speak with Onorious Campbell and Myson Mosley about the August 2020 disappearance and homicide of old Diqwun Martin, 19.

“These two individuals were reported as the last two people that were with this person that was found missing,” Sgt. Brandon Fireplace said.

Martin’s body was found in a wooded area near 25th Court on September 3 after he was reported missing on August 27, 2020.

“Right now they are wanted for questioning. There are no warrants for them at this time, but they are wanted for questioning,” Fireplace said.

Sgt. Fireplace said the two were seen with Martin before he went missing.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are exhausting every effort we can to come up with these two individuals. We just want to question them in reference to this case,” Fireplace explained. “We are looking for any leads and assistance in this case. We really want to get answers for the family.”

Campbell was charged with murder in 2019 after a shooting incident involving his stepfather. At the time, Campbell’s bond was set at $500,000. He was able to make bond before the 2020 incident.

If you know where these people can be found call police or Crimestoppers.

