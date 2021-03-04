Advertisement

MHSAA Basketball State Championships schedule

Golden ball trophies for MHSAA basketball state championships
Golden ball trophies for MHSAA basketball state championships(Keith Warren | Keith Warren/MHSAA)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Over the next three days, 12 teams will be competing for a chance to call themselves state champions for Mississippi high school basketball.

All matchups are taking place at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson with two area teams in Choctaw Central girls and Newton boys looking to bring some a gold ball trophy.

Here is a full schedule of state championship matchups:

Thursday, March 4

1:00 PM — Class 1A Girls: West Lowndes vs. Ingomar

3:00 PM — Class 1A Boys: Biggersville vs. Ingomar

5:00 PM — Class 4A Girls: Choctaw Central vs. Pontotoc

7:00 PM — Class 4A Boys: Raymond vs. Lanier

Friday, March 5

1:00 PM — Class 2A Girls: New Site vs. Calhoun City

3:00 PM — Class 2A Boys: Coahoma County vs. Newton

5:00 PM — Class 5A Girls: Laurel vs. Holmes County Central

7:00 PM — Class 5A Boys: Lake Cormorant vs. Holmes County Central

Saturday, March 6

1:00 PM — Class 3A Girls: Belmont vs. Kossuth

3:00 PM — Class 3A Boys: Booneville vs. St. Andrew’s

5:00 PM — Class 6A Girls: Olive Branch vs. Germantown

7:00 PM — Class 6A Boys: Clinton vs. Starkville

All 12 games will be televised on MyTOK 2 over the air at 11.2 and on Comcast Channel 2. It is not on Dish TV or Direct TV.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local...
Bland leaves executive order on masks in place
Mask mandate still in place in Meridian.
Health professional reacts to Meridian mask mandate
Mayor Percy Bland and Central Commissioner Willie Simmons announce infrastructure upgrades to...
Major infrastructure project announced in Meridian
The festival draws thousands of visitors each year.
Loose Caboose Festival back on in Newton!
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order

Latest News

(Courtesy: Crimson Tide Photos/UA Athletics)
Montana Fouts sets career strikeout mark as Bama rolls past Mississippi State
MSU fans 20 in victory over USM
Coaching
Former ECCC All-American Chaney selected for State Hall of Fame
Big second half by Olive Branch pushes them over Meridian in 6A state semifinals
Big second half by Olive Branch pushes them over Meridian in 6A state semifinals