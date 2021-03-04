MHSAA Basketball State Championships schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Over the next three days, 12 teams will be competing for a chance to call themselves state champions for Mississippi high school basketball.

All matchups are taking place at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson with two area teams in Choctaw Central girls and Newton boys looking to bring some a gold ball trophy.

Here is a full schedule of state championship matchups:

Thursday, March 4

1:00 PM — Class 1A Girls: West Lowndes vs. Ingomar

3:00 PM — Class 1A Boys: Biggersville vs. Ingomar

5:00 PM — Class 4A Girls: Choctaw Central vs. Pontotoc

7:00 PM — Class 4A Boys: Raymond vs. Lanier

Friday, March 5

1:00 PM — Class 2A Girls: New Site vs. Calhoun City

3:00 PM — Class 2A Boys: Coahoma County vs. Newton

5:00 PM — Class 5A Girls: Laurel vs. Holmes County Central

7:00 PM — Class 5A Boys: Lake Cormorant vs. Holmes County Central

Saturday, March 6

1:00 PM — Class 3A Girls: Belmont vs. Kossuth

3:00 PM — Class 3A Boys: Booneville vs. St. Andrew’s

5:00 PM — Class 6A Girls: Olive Branch vs. Germantown

7:00 PM — Class 6A Boys: Clinton vs. Starkville

All 12 games will be televised on MyTOK 2 over the air at 11.2 and on Comcast Channel 2. It is not on Dish TV or Direct TV.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.