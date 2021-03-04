Miss. meets $4.5M threshold to receive federal assistance from deadly winter storms

FEMA reimburses state and local governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations for the cost of disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures to protect life and property, and permanent repair work to damaged or destroyed infrastructure.



Reeves went on to say that Hinds County has yet to submit a damage report, but, “I know that they will as soon as possible!”



MEMA reported six storm-related deaths in Warren (2), Lafayette (1), Neshoba (1) and Oktibbeha (1), and Simpson (1) counties.

The storm dumped heavy rain, ice, and sleet across Mississippi, forcing bridges and overpasses to be shut down as roadways quickly became a blanket of snow.



The Mississippi Department of Transportation revealed at least two factors that likely made the impact of that snow and ice on roads even worse.



MDOT admitted that only a portion of I-20 was pretreated before the storm and of the state’s 86 snow plows, 73 were stationed in the northern district.



“We just did not necessarily expect it to be this level of ice and snow sustained for this long of a period,” MDOT public information officer Michael Flood said.



Entergy had to conduct rolling blackouts to avoid overwhelming the state’s power grid, which eventually became overwhelmed anyway, leaving 173,000 people in the dark at one point.



And before the sun could peek through the rain clouds, Jackson’s age-old multi-million dollar water system took the biggest hit.



“I owe you honesty. I owe you truth. We do not have a definitive timeline for when water will be restored in the tanks,” Jackson Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba said. “We are continuing to try to pump (water) into the tanks.”



Three weeks after the storm, the city says a mechanical failure has slowed down their efforts and families are fighting just to make it through another day.



“We had gone nine days without any water,” said Shirley Rosser, who lives in South Jackson.



“I’m buying water which I shouldn’t have to in order to cook and in order to clean,” Eliece Norwood said in West Jackson.



While Jackson is in the limelight, appearing on nearly every major national news outlet, the elderly, disabled people, and many families are in the shadows, waiting for help to arrive.