Missing Kemper County man

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - A Kemper County family has not seen or heard from their loved one for over a month now. Zachery Bourrage, 48, well known as “Playboy” was last seen in Kemper County on January 30th.

Sheriff James Moore says Bourrage depended on a Supplemental Security Income check as his only source of income. His check was cashed at the beginning of February by his girlfriend.

His daughter, Teris Buie says the person who cashed her father’s check has stopped communicating with their family ever since.

“His SSI check was cashed February 1st. It has been cashed.” Buie said, “Since it has been cashed, the person has admitted to the law enforcement that she cashed it.”

Since it is illegal to cash another person’s check, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says the individual had to have help doing so.

“The second check, maybe the March check, his last recent check is picked up and being held by the family.” Moore said, “So, therefore they haven’t heard from their loved one concerning his check. That’s alarming.”

Moore does not believe foul play was involved.

“We have not found any information leading to any foul play. I’m not saying that has been totally ruled out,” Moore said.

Bourrage’s thinks foul play was involved.

Bourrage’s 2009 silver Honda Accord is missing as well.

2009 silver Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates and tinted windows (WTOK)

His family says he needs medication daily for several life-threatening medical conditions.

Bourrage’s wife, Melissa Bourrage says she can’t sleep or work until she knows where her husband is.

“I’m tired of riding looking for him. He has kids worried.” Bourrage said, “And I can’t half do my job without waiting on the worst call.”

“If you don’t want to reach out to the law enforcement, reach out to his family.” Buie said, “I deserve to know what happened to my father. His family deserves to know what happened to him. So, this is a cry for help.”

Bourrage’s family is offering a $1,000 reward. If you know anything, you are asked to contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

