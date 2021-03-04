Mississippi opens COVID vaccines for anyone 50+

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to anyone 50 years old and above, Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday morning.

Vaccines also remain available for anyone above 18 with an underlying medical condition, all teachers and staff of K-12, preschool and childcare, as well as first responders.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available across the state, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at certain locations. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require a second appointment for a follow-up dose.

The vaccine is available to people who live or work in Mississippi. Click here to schedule your appointment. You may also call 877-978-6453.

