Montana Fouts sets career strikeout mark as Bama rolls past Mississippi State

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Second-ranked Alabama softball continued its shutout streak Wednesday night at Rhoads Stadium, as Montana Fouts struck out a career-best 16 batters in a 4-0 win over Mississippi State.

Alabama (15-0) has now thrown 28.0 consecutive shutout innings, not allowing a run since the seventh inning against Memphis on Feb. 26. Montana Fouts (7-0) made quick work of the potent Mississippi State (8-5) lineup, striking out 16 of the 25 batters she faced.

The 16 strikeouts are a new career high for the Grayson, Ky., native and are the most in a single game for the Crimson Tide since Alexis Osorio tied the NCAA record with 21 in a seven-inning game on March 10, 2018.

Alexis Mack drove in two of the team’s four runs, marking her fourth multi-RBI game of the season. Two fielding errors on the same play allowed the first two Tide runs to cross, with subsequent runs coming on a Bailey Dowling sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Mack.

