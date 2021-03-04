Graveside services for Mr. Hildred Jones will be held on Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Archusa Cemetery, Quitman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Jones, 52, of Covington, GA, who died Friday, February 26, 2021 at Piedmont Newton Hospital, Covington, GA. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 5th, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

