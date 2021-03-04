Advertisement

Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off the northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the country’s North Island from the quake, which it measured at magnitude 7.3. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3.3 feet).

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 6.9. It said it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) under the ocean about 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking, it said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local...
Bland leaves executive order on masks in place
Mask mandate still in place in Meridian.
Health professional reacts to Meridian mask mandate
The festival draws thousands of visitors each year.
Loose Caboose Festival back on in Newton!
Mayor Percy Bland and Central Commissioner Willie Simmons announce infrastructure upgrades to...
Major infrastructure project announced in Meridian
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order

Latest News

A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced...
17% of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
Coaching
Former ECCC All-American Chaney selected for State Hall of Fame
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high