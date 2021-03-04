Reaction is mixed in York, Alabama over latest mask mandate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The state of Alabama will not follow suit with Mississippi and Texas and do away with the mask mandate for now.

Newscenter 11 traveled to York Thursday afternoon to sample some great southern cooking at Larkin’s Restaurant. We also had a chance to sample some opinions on the new mandate from Governor Kay Ivy requiring masks through April 9th.

”I feel like the mask is for my own protection,” said Carl Walker, a native of Cuba, Alabama. “They can take the restraint off but I’m going to wear my mask at least until the end of this year.”

“I’m going to be wearing my mask a little longer than the mandate requires,” said Willie Crowder of York. " I don’t feel safe right now. I haven’t heard no information saying the corona virus has been put in check so I’m probably going to wear mine at least another six or seven months.”

“Honestly what is a month going to do?, asked Ashlynne Vaughan, a student at the University of West Alabama in Livingston. “In my personal opinion why wait a month and take them off. It just doesn’t make sense to me. "

“My opinion that is most people don’t wear them correctly anyways,” said fellow UWA student Haley Randall. “The vaccine has been out for awhile and everybody has had their chance of getting it. This has been happening for over a year, close to a year we’ve had the covid out. If you’re going to be infected, you’ve probably already been.”

Restaurants in Alabama still can operate only by take-out or delivery until the new mandate expires the Friday after Easter.

