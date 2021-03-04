Sandra Mosley, 71, of Shubuta, Mississippi, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Specialty Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born May 13, 1949, in Quitman, Mississippi to Arthur and Nannie Baker McNeil.

Mrs. Sandra was a self-employed beautician.

She is survived by her husband Charles Mosley of Shubuta, MS; daughter, Lisa Michelle McLain (J.R.) of Eucutta, MS; and granddaughter, Katie Jo Butler.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.