Single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes to East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new vaccine in the fight against COVID-19 has made its way to East Mississippi.

Today was the first day the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being offered at the Lauderdale County Health Department. The Mississippi Department of Health says it has been given an initial 24-thousand doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

You have to be 18 years or older to get this particular vaccine, and meet the eligibility requirements set by MSDH. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also given in Madison County today, and will be given in Jones and Lowndes Counties tomorrow. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.