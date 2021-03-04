Advertisement

Single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes to East Mississippi

Vaccine drive-thru in Lauderdale County
Vaccine drive-thru in Lauderdale County(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new vaccine in the fight against COVID-19 has made its way to East Mississippi.

Today was the first day the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being offered at the Lauderdale County Health Department. The Mississippi Department of Health says it has been given an initial 24-thousand doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

You have to be 18 years or older to get this particular vaccine, and meet the eligibility requirements set by MSDH. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also given in Madison County today, and will be given in Jones and Lowndes Counties tomorrow. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local...
Bland leaves executive order on masks in place
Mask mandate still in place in Meridian.
Health professional reacts to Meridian mask mandate
Mayor Percy Bland and Central Commissioner Willie Simmons announce infrastructure upgrades to...
Major infrastructure project announced in Meridian
The festival draws thousands of visitors each year.
Loose Caboose Festival back on in Newton!
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 479 new cases, 21 new deaths and 57...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 479 new cases reported Thursday
COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to anyone 50 years old and above, Governor Tate Reeves...
Mississippi opens COVID vaccines for anyone 50+
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris updated the state's COVID-19...
Alabama governor extends mask mandate to Apr. 9
Coaching
Former ECCC All-American Chaney selected for State Hall of Fame