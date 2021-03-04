Advertisement

The week ahead is not looking too bad!

7-Day Forecast March 4 - 11
7-Day Forecast March 4 - 11(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to a cold start on our Thursday with temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s. There may be some frost out there this morning, so you may need to leave some extra time to get to your destination so you can defrost your car. Abundant sunshine on our Thursday will help us warm pretty quickly throughout the day. Despite the cold start, high temperatures on Thursday will climb to around 70 degrees.

Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures drop into the low-40s Friday morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon and overnight. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper-60s. We’ll dry things out again heading into Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures will cool-off a bit as well. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-to-mid-60s. Plenty of sunshine over the weekend will keep things pleasant.

Sunshine will continue into Monday as a ridge of high pressure sets in across the area. This means we’ll see a warming trend throughout next week, with highs in the upper-60s on Monday, low-70s on Tuesday, and the mid-70s on Wednesday. The ridge will keep the bulk of the rain chances next week to the north of our area; however, a few showers cannot be entirely ruled out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

