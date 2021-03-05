A few showers possible later today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the upper-30s to low-40s as you head out the door this morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Friday with a chance of isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance of a few showers before midnight. Temperatures will drop into the low-40s by Saturday morning.

Clouds will decrease Saturday morning, and we look to see plenty of sunshine by Saturday afternoon. That sunshine will continue into our day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-60s this weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will return to the upper-60s and low-70s on Monday, and the warming trend will continue into the end of the week.

High temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be in the low-70s, mid-70s, and upper-70s, respectively. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, and then clouds will increase Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see a chance of isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but no major concerns are expected. Morning lows will also return to the 50s by Wednesday. No severe weather is expected over the next seven days.

