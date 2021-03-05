Choctaw Central falls in MHSAA 4A Championship despite big 4th quarter

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After winning back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 in MSHAA Class 3A, Choctaw Central girls were seeking their first state championship since making the jump to Class 4A.

The Lady Warriors had a slight, 22-19 advantage over Pontotoc entering the second half, but a massive third quarter effort from Pontotoc would be the difference. They outscored Choctaw Central 17-4 in the third frame to take a 36-26 lead entering the final eight minutes of play.

Choctaw Central would stage a comeback in the fourth quarter to trail Pontotoc 54-52 with 17 seconds left. Pontotoc’s Sky Vaughn hit two free throws to give her team a 55-52 lead. Choctaw Central’s Meloney Thames shot one final 3-pointer to try and send the game into overtime, but the shot would bank off the rim.

A heartbreaking loss caps off the 2020-21 season for the Lady Warriors, who end the year with a 29-4 overall record.

Pontotoc had four girls score in double figures. Samya Brooks had a team-high 16 points and was named MVP of the game.

Meloney Thames had 22 points for Choctaw Central while Carly Keats sat right behind her with 20.

