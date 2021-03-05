City of Meridian Arrest Report March 5, 2021
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|SACIYAAH MOSLEY
|1995
|5117 NORTHVIEW DR APT 13C MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|AJAH M JONES
|1998
|1719 HWY 19N APT 96 MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2
PETIT LARCENY
|DRALYN Q TERRELL
|2000
|2333 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
|KEITRIC L RANDLE JR
|1999
|1801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|TERRELL JACKSON
|2003
|1501 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DAVID A GORDON
|1977
|2185 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|JAMES PHILLIPS
|1986
|2605 52ND DST APT D14 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:43 AM on March 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 11th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call
