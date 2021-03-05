Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 5, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
SACIYAAH MOSLEY19955117 NORTHVIEW DR APT 13C MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
AJAH M JONES19981719 HWY 19N APT 96 MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2
PETIT LARCENY
DRALYN Q TERRELL20002333 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
KEITRIC L RANDLE JR19991801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
TERRELL JACKSON20031501 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVID A GORDON19772185 KNOX RD TOOMSUBA, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JAMES PHILLIPS19862605 52ND DST APT D14 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 4, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:43 AM on March 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 11th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will sign a bill that requires any public institution to...
Gov. Reeves will sign Miss. Fairness Act
Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated...
Former Enterprise police chief indicted on aggravated assault charge
Myson Mosley and Onorious Campbell are wanted for questioning by the Meridian Police Department
Meridian police are wanting to question 2 men about a 2020 homicide case
Zachery Burrage, 48. Source: Teris Buie.
Missing Kemper County man
Masks: State vs. City mandates

Latest News

Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated...
Former Enterprise police chief indicted on aggravated assault charge
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 4, 2021
Myson Mosley and Onorious Campbell are wanted for questioning by the Meridian Police Department
Meridian police are wanting to question 2 men about a 2020 homicide case
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 4, 2021