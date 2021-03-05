Clouds increase, bring a few showers on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve enjoyed some sunny days. Changes will occur over our next twenty-four hours. Those changes will not mean any real impact. They just mean we’ll dim the sky.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool to the lower 50s through 10 PM. Clouds will increase quickly after midnight. We’ll hit a low temperature near 44 degrees, but some warming will happen amid the increasing cloud cover, so we may start Friday morning closer to 50 degrees. Friday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry. A couple of stray showers are possible in the evening, but rain will be scarce. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees.

This Weekend’s Forecast

The weekend will be sunny and dry with cool mornings and seasonably mild afternoons. Any lingering clouds on Saturday morning will clear, allowing the sky to brighten up for us. Beneath the increase sunshine, we’ll warm from lower 40s in the morning to lower 60s in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny. The day will start cooler - in the upper 30s - and then end warmer - in the mid 60s.

Next Week

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with cool mornings and warming afternoons. Our high temperatures will recover into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon. Increasing warmth will come with increasing humidity. Clouds will increase as a result, and the chance for just stray showers will ease back into the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.

