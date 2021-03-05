Advertisement

Dance competition for a good cause coming to Meridian

Dancing for a Cause rehearsal
Dancing for a Cause rehearsal(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A night of dance, food, and fun is coming to Meridian at the end of the month.

This year’s “Dancing for a Cause” event is being held on two nights, March 26th and March 27th. Ten dance couples will be competing against each other all for a good cause. Money raised by the event will go to two organizations that serve the community.

“It’s all for such a good cause, for the Care Lodge, and also the Cancer Benevolent Fund, is who we give our donations too,” said Leslie Lee, the owner of Elegance Ballroom Dance Studio. “So it’s a night that we have people from all across Meridian and surrounding areas just come out for a good time.”

We’ll have much more on this exciting event this weekend on Newscenter 11!

