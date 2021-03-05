East Mississippi Correctional Facility embarks on service projects to improve literacy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The East Mississippi Correction Facility in Lost Gap has announced a series of service projects that kicks off this month with a book drive for area children. There will be four projects throughout the year in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of EMCF’s parent company, Management & Training Corporation.

The first project takes place is underway as prison staff will be collecting books for Hope Village for Children and T.J. Harris Kindergarten exceptional needs children.

”MTC is big is program and community involvement,” said Ray Rice, Deputy Warden of Programs at EMCF. “They believe in rehabilitation through programming and letting them know that we’re here for the community as well as for our offenders. This is run by Management and Training Corporation and of course it being the 40th anniversary, this is something that the company is doing nationwide so we’re happy to be a part of.”

MTC East Mississippi Correctional Facility is proud to embark on a new service project to improve literacy in our community by collecting books for Hope Village for Children (used books) and TJ Harris Kindergarten Exceptional Needs Children (new touch and feel books) during the month of March. This is one of four service projects the EMCF will participate in 2021 to celebrate Management & Training Corporation’s (MTC) 40th anniversary! In 1981, MTC was founded with a mission to help at-risk, underserved men and women change their lives through education and training.

MTC operates the East Mississippi Correctional Facility for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“We’re so excited to do what we can to support these organizations” says Deputy Warden of Programs Ray Rice “MTC was founded on the principles of helping others change their lives through education and training—and literacy is key to that mission.”

“Thank you again for your consideration of our special needs department in the generous donation of books.” Says Ashley Horn-Reed, Kindergarten Exceptional Needs Teacher

At the end of book drive, the EMCF will tally up the number of books that were donated and deliver them to both Hope Village and TJ Harris Kindergarten on March 31, 2021.

If the community would like to support this effort, they may contact EMCF at 601-485-5255.

