Lauderdale county seeing continuous drop in Covid cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency confirmed for the first week of March the county is seeing an average of 4.5 new Covid cases a day.

That is significantly lower than February where there was an average of 14 new cases a day, and in January the county was seeing around 50 new cases a day.

LEMA Director Odie Barrett said Covid testing is still being done at the same rate, and there has not been a decrease in testing.

Barrett said around 1,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

Barrett also confirmed they are speaking with the Mississippi State Department of Health about getting a new, temporary vaccination site in Lauderdale county.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.