Advertisement

Lauderdale county seeing continuous drop in Covid cases

COVID File Image
COVID File Image(WDBJ7)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency confirmed for the first week of March the county is seeing an average of 4.5 new Covid cases a day.

That is significantly lower than February where there was an average of 14 new cases a day, and in January the county was seeing around 50 new cases a day.

LEMA Director Odie Barrett said Covid testing is still being done at the same rate, and there has not been a decrease in testing.

Barrett said around 1,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.

Barrett also confirmed they are speaking with the Mississippi State Department of Health about getting a new, temporary vaccination site in Lauderdale county.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will sign a bill that requires any public institution to...
Gov. Reeves will sign Miss. Fairness Act
Former Enterprise Police Chief Joey Moulds has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated...
Former Enterprise police chief indicted on aggravated assault charge
Myson Mosley and Onorious Campbell are wanted for questioning by the Meridian Police Department
Meridian police are wanting to question 2 men about a 2020 homicide case
Zachery Burrage, 48. Source: Teris Buie.
Missing Kemper County man
Masks: State vs. City mandates

Latest News

Sunshine will be abundant this weekend.
Sunshine prevails this weekend
Mask mandate in Philadelphia, MS.
Mayor Young keeps mask mandate
Haircut Charity
WTOK employee gives one foot of his hair to a children’s charity
Dancing for a Cause rehearsal
Dance competition for a good cause coming to Meridian