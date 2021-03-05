Mayor Young keeps mask mandate

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Mayor James Young made the decision to keep facemask mandate on the books Friday. Mayor Young says facemasks could protect the public from other variants of the coronavirus.

Young says 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Neshoba County Thursday.

“We are still dealing with COVID being contagious. I think we need until the end of march to look at it again. I am just asking the people to be respectful and be reasonable in the community.” Young said, “And if you can respect your neighbor, try to protect them by wearing a mask. Hopefully, they have theirs on. Let’s get through this.”

Business owner Dawn Lea Chalmers respects the mayor’s decision. Chalmers says facemasks have helped keep her doors open during the pandemic.

“If one or more of my employees, especially my manager or myself are sick and have to quarantine for two weeks we would have to close our doors. So, I am for the mask mandate right now until everyone has the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Chalmers said.

Mayor Young hopes this will be the last extension of the facemask mandate.

“I just want us to be back to normal. I want us to be safe. I’m not here to criticize one way or another.” Young said, “I practice it and I hope the majority of our citizens in Philadelphia practice safe distances, wearing a mask and respecting one another.”

Mayor Young says the city will follow the governor’s capacity guidelines. Businesses will have flexibility capacity.

Philadelphia’s facemask ordinance remains in effect until March 31st.

