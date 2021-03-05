Advertisement

Southeast hires new head football coach

Southeast names Zach Jones as new head football coach.
Southeast names Zach Jones as new head football coach.
By Travis Pettis
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers have hired their new head football coach.

Zach Jones will be leading the Tigers on the gridiron for the 2021 football season. Jones will be taken over for the late Calvin Hampton who passed away in a car crash off of Highway 19. on October 21 last year.

Jones is coming from Lumberton where he led the Lumberton Panthers to a 1A state championship victory in 2020. He also led the Panthers to five straight 1A region 4 district championships.

