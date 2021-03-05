Advertisement

St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst...
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, from the scene of a homicide in St. Louis County.(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman and two of her young children in a suburban St. Louis home before leaving with their baby, who was later found safe.

Police say the killings happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis County and the suspect was being sought Friday.

Officers discovered a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter all fatally shot inside the home where they lived.

Police found that a 1-year-old girl was missing from the home and believe she was taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III.

An Amber Alert was issued hours later for the baby, who was found safe with family members just before 5 a.m. Friday. Police are still searching for McCulley.

