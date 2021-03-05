Advertisement

Students donate puzzle booklets to Aldersgate residents

Word Search Puzzles booklet
Word Search Puzzles booklet
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Northeast Lauderdale Middle School made a special donation to residents of Aldersgate earlier this week.

Students in the Future Businesses Leaders of America program at NEMS created their own booklets of word search puzzles to give to those living at Aldersgate. Teacher Sheri Thornton said the class recently began their spreadsheet unit and decided to tie that topic into the class service project.

Sheri Thornton, NEMS Cyber Foundations teacher

“We started spreadsheets with the word search puzzle book because it was mainly entering data,” said Sheri Thornton, a teacher of Cyber Foundations at NEMS. “And students were able to choose their own topics for the puzzles, find vocabulary words dealing with that topic, and then entering all the data into the spreadsheets.”

There are 100 puzzles in each booklet.

