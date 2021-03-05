Sunshine prevails this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve made it to the end of the week, and we’re setting up for a sunny weekend with cool mornings and seasonable afternoons.

A weather disturbance passing just southwest of us is close enough to bring clouds and a few showers tonight. Most areas will likely stay dry, but those few showers will be a nuisance for some of us.

Our Next 24 Hours

Our Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry aside from a few stray showers. We will cool to the low-to-mid 50s through 10 PM. We’ll stay cloudy through the night with that small chance for a few showers. The low temperature will be near 42 degrees. Saturday will start with some lingering clouds, but the afternoon will become brighter as the clouds clear and the sun comes out. The high temperature will be near 62 degrees.

The Second Half Of The Weekend

Sunday will be sunny. The morning will start cold - in the mid-30s. The afternoon, however, will warm nicely to the mid-60s.

Looking Ahead

Gradual warming will mean we’re back in the 70s for highs by Tuesday, and we could be near 80 degrees by Thursday and Friday. With the building warmth will come increasing humidity. That will translate to more clouds starting Wednesday. A small chance for rain, mainly in the form of stray showers, will ease back into the forecast starting Thursday.

