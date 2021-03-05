Advertisement

WTOK employee gives one foot of his hair to a children’s charity

Haircut Charity
Haircut Charity(WTOK)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A WTOK employee had a long-awaited haircut and helped out a very worthy cause at the same time.

Curtis Couch is a master control operator at the station and had let his hair grow out quite a bit--not having it cut in roughly two years. Fellow station employee Stacy Dirksen, who also is a hairdresser, came up with the idea of giving Curtis a haircut and then donating the hair to a charity for kids.

”I was talking to my co-worker who used to cut hair during the pandemic,” said Curtis. “I hadn’t had my hair cut since probably early 2019. She suggested that I donate it to Hawk’s Locks for Kids so it could go to a child that needs it and I had no problem with supporting a cause like that.”

“Hawks Locks for Kids” is a charity formed by NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk that collects donated hair for children who have lost theirs due to chemotherapy and other cancer treatments. Curtis had 12 inches of his locks cut off.

