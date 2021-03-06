Advertisement

Church gives free masks to the community

City of Meridian still under mask mandate
Pilgrim Progress Baptist Church is fighting to keep the community safe during the pandemic.
Pilgrim Progress Baptist Church is fighting to keep the community safe during the pandemic.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Governor Tate Reeves recently lifting the mask mandate for the state, one local church is still making an effort to provide masks to people who need them.

Pilgrim Progress Baptist Church is fighting to keep the community safe during the pandemic.

Volunteers handed out 1,500 free reusable masks. Masks were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, and a limit of 5 per car.

Pastor Gregory Daniels encourages people to keep themselves safe in any way they can.

“We know that the governor has lifted the mask mandate, but we still encourage people to be cautious and wear a mask. In Meridian, were are still under that mandate. We pray that you will continue to wear your mask and be safe,” said Pastor Daniels.

Pastor Daniels also said he hopes this event will encourage others to offer help to those who need it during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will sign a bill that requires any public institution to...
Gov. Reeves will sign Miss. Fairness Act
Drivers and pedestrians using Sela Ward Parkway will enjoy a newly paved road, new sidewalks,...
Downtown Meridian is experiencing a transformation
Zachery Burrage, 48. Source: Teris Buie.
Missing Kemper County man
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Several dancers have been training for months for a two-day competition all for a good cause.
Dancers gear up for “Dancing like the Stars” competition
Students will be performing at the McCain Theater to a popular Disney Movie “Descendants the...
Students rehearse school play for Sunday
Tomorrow starts with a cold morning and a mild afternoon with sunny skies is to follow.
Sunny skies and mild temperatures will stick around tomorrow.
Meridian mayoral forum.
Meridian mayoral forum