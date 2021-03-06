Church gives free masks to the community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Governor Tate Reeves recently lifting the mask mandate for the state, one local church is still making an effort to provide masks to people who need them.

Pilgrim Progress Baptist Church is fighting to keep the community safe during the pandemic.

Volunteers handed out 1,500 free reusable masks. Masks were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, and a limit of 5 per car.

Pastor Gregory Daniels encourages people to keep themselves safe in any way they can.

“We know that the governor has lifted the mask mandate, but we still encourage people to be cautious and wear a mask. In Meridian, were are still under that mandate. We pray that you will continue to wear your mask and be safe,” said Pastor Daniels.

Pastor Daniels also said he hopes this event will encourage others to offer help to those who need it during the pandemic.

