Dancers gear up for “Dancing like the Stars” competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dancing Like the Stars competition is an exciting fundraising event full of all the fun, glitz, and glamour of the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars!

Several dancers have been training for months for a two-day competition all for a good cause.

This year, dancers hit the floor to raise money for the Care Lodge as well as the Cancer Benevolent Fund.

Local people are learning a polished choreographed routine and perform at the Temple Theater on March 26th and 27th.

Ten pairs will be competing against each other. We caught up with one of them that is excited about this year’s competition.

“Doing something that is uncomfortable has been the best part of it. We are doing something uncomfortable for a good cause,” said dancer Keemonica Johnson.

“We do multiple things for the Care Lodge through the Citizen National Bank. I think this is a great cause and I support it 100%,” dancer Eric Johnson.

