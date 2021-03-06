Death toll in bombing in Somalia’s capital rises to 20

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia’s government news agency says the death toll has risen to at least 20 after a vehicle packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in the capital on Friday night, with 30 wounded.

The Somali National News Agency cites the Aamin ambulance service for the death toll.

A police spokesman blames the attack on the local al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida and often targets Mogadishu with bombings.

The Luul Yamani restaurant also was attacked last year.

Some houses near the restaurant collapsed after the dinnertime blast, and police say that caused a number of deaths.

