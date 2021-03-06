Advertisement

Downtown Meridian is experiencing a transformation

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Phase 1 of a project designed to make the gateway to the Queen City more attractive will begin this summer.

Drivers and pedestrians using Sela Ward Parkway will be able to enjoy a newly paved road, new sidewalks, and new street lights when the multi-million dollar enhancement project is finished.

This project ties in with other downtown revitalization and enhancement projects like The MAX, the Threefoot Building, the new Annex Building and the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian Branch.

Starting March 8th, one northbound lane on Sela Ward Parkway from E street to C street will be closed while crews finish construction on the children’s museum.

“We have totally transformed a lot of things in Meridian. The things we have done to attract people to come here and enjoy is going to put Meridian on the map,” said Mayor Percy Bland.

“You can look for some traffic light upgrades. Some of that will be down as part of the Sela Ward Parkway. There are signals around town that will also be upgraded as part of the paving bond. Those things will be designed and bid as we move throughout the summer months,” said Meridian Public Works Director Hugh Smith.

Funding for the $3.2 million projects will come from bond issues, state grants, and taxpayer money

