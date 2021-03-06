Advertisement

Meridian mayoral forum

Meridian mayoral forum.
Meridian mayoral forum.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian mayoral race is heating up as the primaries get closer. Mayoral candidates gathered for a small forum earlier Saturday to encourage people to vote for them April 6th.

Mayor Percy Bland says the city has transformed since he has been in office. He says he wants to continue to bring new businesses and developments to the area.

“I want to continue on as mayor because there’s more work to do. I want to complete a lot of what we started.” Bland said, “We are on the right path right now. A lot of things have happened over the past year with COVID and we have still sustained our economy. We have still continued with movement that pushes our city in the right direction.”

The other candidates disagree.

City council president Kim Houston says a lot of work still needs to be done.

“Of course, infrastructure, paving, crime, community, our neighborhoods, streets and dilapidated houses. All those things are major concerns” Houston said, “I have some very good ideas of what we can do to bring the community together. Putting the unity back in community.”

Councilman Weston Lindemann believes he is the only option out of all the mayoral candidates.

“There are two ways you can realize I am the only choice for mayor. One is by process of elimination. If you like the status quo. If you like the ways things have always been in meridian. If you are all in favor for decline and more of the same. Well, you have about three or four candidates to choose from.” Lindemann said, “But if you are interested in a new direction and restoring meridian’s future. And really getting a lot of good things done, it’s clear I am the only candidate that really has a plan.”

Former Lauderdale County Supervisor Jimmie Smith says he wants the city of Meridian to develop from education to economics.

“We can do better as far as education, economic development, and law enforcement. We have a lot of work to do. A lot of work. It is no joke. We have potholes everywhere. It’s a lot of work we have to do,” Smith said.

Candidate Randle Jennings says the entirety of the city government can be stronger.

“We have a council that takes care of our responsibilities. The government does what it is supposed to do. The mayor does what he is supposed to do but we have a strong form of government that does not include all the people.” Jennings said, “Therefore, I want to run for mayor to change the formal government back. And be able to use all of our council and our people to be able to help our city.”

The primaries are April 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be April 27th. The general election will be held on June 8th.

