Advertisement

Northeast Park tennis courts renamed in honor of Bill Autry

Mayor Percy Bland, Meridian's parks and recreation director Trent Posey and the Autry family...
Mayor Percy Bland, Meridian's parks and recreation director Trent Posey and the Autry family pose in front of the new "Bill Autry Courts" sign at Northeast Park Tennis Center.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Around 100 people gathered at the Northeast Park tennis courts on Saturday to honor former tennis coach Bill Autry.

In April 2020, Autry passed away from a heart attack at the age of 55. His death affected many people in the tennis community across East Mississippi and sparked the creation of the “Bill Autry Memorial Scholarship” at his alma mater Meridian Community College.

Former players, friends and family of Autry’s came out to the tennis center to play in a mixed doubles tournament that raised money for the scholarship at MCC. Before the tournament began, a special ceremony was held to reveal the tennis courts at Northeast Park would be renamed the “Bill Autry Courts”.

Autry served as tennis pro of Northeast Park for several years. His brother Paul, who attended today’s event, said it meant so much to the family to see Bill honored.

“When I first saw his name on the sign it kind of hit me. That’s just a symbol of what he meant to people,” Autry said. “People took the time to make a sign, come up with the idea and show their love and care for him and our family. It just took my breath away.”

Followed by the renaming ceremony, tennis players of all ages took to the courts to have fun playing in the mixed doubles tournament. Participants paid $20 to compete in the tournament with all proceeds benefiting the scholarship.

Event co-coordinator Jenny Bryan said people were so anxious for Saturday to come so they could come out and remember Autry’s legacy.

”We had lots of calls and people are so excited about this,” Bryan said. “Seeing the people is just a testament of Bill’s life and how many people he impacted, from little kids all the way up to elderly that he taught tennis.”

Prior to the tournament, $10,000 had already been raised for the scholarship. This is the first year the tournament was held but organizers say they hope to make it an annual event.

“Bill touched a lot of people’s lives. He loved kids and he loved teaching tennis,” Autry said. “He poured a lot of himself into other people and it’s good that people came out, recognized that and said thank you. It meant a lot to us.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will sign a bill that requires any public institution to...
Gov. Reeves will sign Miss. Fairness Act
Drivers and pedestrians using Sela Ward Parkway will enjoy a newly paved road, new sidewalks,...
Downtown Meridian is experiencing a transformation
Zachery Burrage, 48. Source: Teris Buie.
Missing Kemper County man
Haircut Charity
WTOK employee gives one foot of his hair to a children’s charity

Latest News

Newton Tigers close season with a 15-5 overall record
Newton boys basketball celebrates a 3-point make from Darrius Thames in the MHSAA 2A State...
MHSAA 2A Championship: Newton falls short in first title game since 2008
Southeast Lauderdale football team
Southeast Lauderdale High School not hiring head football coach yet
Newton boys basketball falls to Coahoma Co. in title game