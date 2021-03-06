Students rehearse school play for Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is partnering with Meridian Community College to host a play that will debut Sunday.

Students will be performing at the McCain Theater to a popular Disney Movie “Descendants the Musical”.

It is a brand-new musical comedy featuring beloved characters and hit songs from the films! All of the characters were at the theater rehearsing for the big day.

“We had so much amazing talent throughout the whole thing. It all has come together in a beautiful way. Our director Ms. Susie has whipped me into shape. She got us to show ready in such a short amount of time,” said actress Arlyn Sanders.

The play will start at 3 pm. Tickets will be $5 for students and $10 for adults.

